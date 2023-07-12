Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest Announces 2023 Lineup With Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, & More

ONE Musicfest in Atlanta has announced its 2023 lineup. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz are the top billed talent for this year’s event, rounded out by a lineup that includes Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Key Glock, The Dream, Smino, Chief Keef, and more.

There will also be a stage dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop that will feature Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Quik, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Too Short, and more.

The festival will take place on October 28 and 29 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Tickets are on sale now, more details here.