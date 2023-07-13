Jimmie Allen Countersues Two Women Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

One of country star Jimmie Allen’s former managers, identified as Jane Doe, sued him for sexual assault in May. In June, a second woman known as Jane Doe 2 sued Allen, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly filmed it on his phone. The lawsuits led to Allen being dropped by his record label and removed from multiple festival lineups. Now he’s countersuing both women.

As Billboard reports, Allen filed documents today in Nashville federal court, his first official response to the lawsuits. He is countersuing both women and seeking unspecified monetary damages against both. In the filings, Allen claims that Jane Doe made “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful” statements in an interview with Variety and falsely painted a consensual sexual relationship as nonconsensual. He also alleges that Jane Doe 2 consented to being filmed and that she unlawfully took his phone with her upon leaving the hotel.

In a statement to Billboard, Allen said, “As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me. These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.