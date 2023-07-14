Quavo, once the most visible member of the Migos, has been through dark times in the past year, but it seems like he’s back to releasing party-ready trap music. Last month, Quavo reunited with his once-estranged Migos teammate Offset for a BET Awards performance that paid tribute to Takeoff, Quavo’s nephew and fellow Migo, who was murdered last year. This year, Quavo has released a couple of singles, “Without Me” and “Greatness,” that salute Takeoff in different ways. Now, Quovo has teamed up with fellow Atlanta rap fixture Future for another new track.

On “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Quavo and Future playfully talk shit over a wobbling beat from producers Atake and Sluzyyy, both of whom are longtime collaborators. (Future can’t help but take another shot at Russell Wilson.) It’s the kind of breezy, effortless track that many of us would’ve taken for granted a few years ago. Now, after Takeoff’s passing, anything that recalls the peak Migos era sounds weirdly comforting. Check it out below.