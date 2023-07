Today is Jeremih’s birthday. You know what that means. But also, he has a new single out. “Room” is about how Jeremih and his lady ought to get a room. It’s a brisk Afrobeats-inflected glide, especially when guest Adekunle Gold shows up to add some actual Nigerian energy to the track. Also on the song: 2 Chainz! Everyone loves 2 Chainz.

Happy birthday, Jeremih! Everyone else, listen to “Room” below.