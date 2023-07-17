In 2020, Taylor Swift released evermore, the second of the indie-folk records that she mostly made with the National’s Aaron Dessner. On the song “Cowboy Like Me,” Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford sang backup. When Swift performed the song live for the first time, back in March, Mumford joined her onstage. This past weekend, Mumford covered the song himself, and he had help from Maggie Rogers.

Mumford & Sons and Maggie Rogers were both headliners at the Sommo Festival, which came to Prince Edward Island this past weekend. On Saturday night, Rogers joined the band onstage for a few different songs. At the beginning of their encore set, Marcus Mumford came out onstage without the rest of the band but with Rogers. He told the crowd that there comes a time “in a person’s life when all there is left to do, the only choice we have, is to play a Taylor Swift song.” Below, watch the stripped-down cover and listen to Swift’s original.

Locked it DAAOOOWWWNN pic.twitter.com/aZ2XVgeCVk — Me and Brittni (@bbrittnihowardd) July 16, 2023

As for Taylor Swift’s ongoing rolling-blockbuster Eras tour, she played two gigantic shows in Denver this past weekend. On the same night that Marcus Mumford and Maggie Rogers were playing her song in Canada, Swift busted out her awesomely bratty 2006 anthem “Picture To Burn” for the first time since 2010, and she also debuted “Timeless,” one of the previously-unreleased vault songs from her new Taylor’s Version of Speak Now. That one happens to be our favorite song of last week. Watch those performances below.