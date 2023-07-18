Laura Groves, the artist formerly known as Blue Roses, has a new album called Radio Red on the way. Its latest single, “D 4 N,” features none other than Sampha, which is one great way to get discerning listeners to pay attention to your rollout. The song is a crystalline, dreamy, retro-tinted ballad centered on an array of keyboards and a pair of compelling voices.

Groves shared this statement:

D 4 N is about the promise and possibility of escape and the problems that catch up with you after you think you’ve pushed them away. I’ve often felt pressure to maintain a strong exterior – this song is a reminder to keep moving through the barriers and find the pleasure in dreaming, living and sharing all that we have to offer ourselves and each other.

Listen below along with prior single “Sky At Night.”

Radio Red is out 8/11 on Bella Union.