Ryan Gosling Apologizes To BTS’ Jimin With A Ken Guitar

Ryan Gosling has offered a humble apology to BTS’ Jimin ahead of the Barbie movie’s release weekend. Specifically, Gosling apologized for accidentally copying Jimin’s black-and-white tassel “Permission To Dance” outfit while playing Ken. “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission To Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first,” Gosling said in a video posted to Barbie‘s official Twitter.

Gosling continued, telling Jimin he could have Ken’s guitar: “You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Just another reminder why no one should cross Jimin.

https://twitter.com/barbiethemovie/status/1681725598312566785