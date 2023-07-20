Lush’s Emma Anderson has announced her debut solo album, Pearlies, which will be out in October.

After a short-lived reunion in 2016, Lush suddenly came to an end once again. “I thought we were in it for the long term, so some of these songs – or even just parts of them – were actually going to be for Lush,” Anderson explained in a press release. “That didn’t happen, so I had these songs and bits of music that I didn’t know what to do with.”

Anderson worked on the album with producer James Chapman, and was encouraged by Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie to sing her own songs on the album. “He basically said, ‘If you don’t sing, I am not going to do it,’ so I decided I would,” Anderson said. “I am not someone that feels comfortable in the spotlight, so for me to take centre stage, metaphorically speaking, was quite a big leap.”

Today, Anderson is releasing the album’s lead single, “Bend The Round,” which features guitar playing from Suede’s Richard Oakes and has a music video directed by Kieran Evans. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Was Miles Away”

02 “Bend The Round”

03 “Inter Light”

04 “Taste The Air”

05 “Xanthe”

06 “The Presence”

07 “Willow And Mallow”

08 “Tonight Is Mine”

09 “For A Moment”

10 “Clusters”

Pearlies is out 10/20 via Sonic Cathedral. Earlier this month, 4AD announced that Lush’s three studio albums — 1992’s Spooky, 1994’s Split, and 1996’s Lovelife — would be reissued on vinyl next month.