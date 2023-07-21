The Indigo Girls released their self-titled debut album, and “Closer To Fine” is the first song on that album. Over the decades, that track has become the group’s definitive anthem, and it’s never gone away. If you’ve seen the trailer for Barbie, then you already know that Margot Robbie sings along with “Closer To Fine” in the movie. Now that the Barbie movie and its all-star soundtrack are out there in the world now, Brandi Carlile has gotten in on things, releasing her own version of “Closer To Fine.”

Brandi Carlile has a long history of cover songs; just in the past couple of months, she’s done “Home,” from The Wiz, for Ted Lasso and sung “Why” with Annie Lennox. The Barbie soundtrack already has a deluxe version called Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition), and that version has Carlile’s take on “Closer To Fine.”

Carlile’s version of the song is slower and more contemplative, and it features backup vocals from her wife Catherine. Brandi produced the track, and she played a bunch of instruments: guitar, piano, keyboard, banjo, Moog. The song also has Matt Chamberlain on drums and Dave Mackay on keyboard. Below, listen to Brandi Carlile’s cover and watch the video for the Indigo Girls’ original.

Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition) is out now on Atlantic.