Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley Writes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Musical Episode

Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley and Tom Polce wrote the songs for a musical episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will debut on Paramount+ on August 3. The episode is called “Subspace Rhapsody.”

“We were sworn to secrecy under penalty of mek’leth disembowelment so I am absolutely FREAKING OUT that the episode ‘Subspace Rhapsody’ has just been announced,” Hanley wrote in an Instagram post. “Thanks to our brilliant screenwriters @billwearsties @horgandee and the fearless cast and crew of this series. To say I am honored to be a part of this does not even come close to describing how I feel right now.”

She also added: “As a voice performer and member of @sagaftra, I am still striking for a fair deal with studios like paramount + but since it’s still ILLEGAL FOR SONGWRITERS TO UNIONIZE, I am promoting my fellow creators on this episode as a songwriter.”

Hanley has lent her songwriting talents to many TV shows over the past decade, writing original songs for animated shows like Doc McStuffins, DC Super Hero Girls, and more. Last year, she won an Emmy Award as part of the crew for the Obamas-produced Netflix show We The People.

Here’s a trailer for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode: