After headlining a little venue called Wembley Stadium earlier this month, Blur threw an album release party for The Ballad Of Darren — their first album in eight years and first “legit” album since the ’90s — at the much smaller Eventim Apollo in London Tuesday night. For the main set, they played through the album in full, which meant six out of 10 songs on the tracklist had their live debut. They also did the first ever live performance of the album version of “Clover Over Dover” and played “Theme From An Imaginary Film” live for the first time ever. Check out footage of all those debuts below.

And here’s pro video of “Barbaric” that the band posted, just for fun: