Two titans of dance-pop have joined forces. Back in April, the great London singer Jessie Ware released her foxy, euphoric disco record That! Feels Good! It’s one of this year’s best albums, and some might even say that it’s the very best. Today, Ware has released a new version of the bubbly, Basement Jaxx-esque deep cut “Freak Me Now,” and she’s got Róisín Murphy on it.

Róisín Murphy, the Irish singer who was once half of the duo Moloko, has been making sharp and oblique dance-pop for many years. Right now, she’s getting ready to release Hit Parade, a new album produced entirely by DJ Koze; we’ve already posted her tracks “CooCool,” “The Universe,” “Fader,” and “You Knew.” It’s a blast to hear her whooping out another dance anthem next to Jessie Ware.

In a press release, Jessie Ware says:

It is a huge honour to have the queen of disco Róisín Murphy on “Freak Me Now.” I messaged her, hoping she may be interested in featuring on the song, and before I knew it she was in the studio. She recorded all her vocals for the track and sent them over to us. I have admired her work for so many years & respect her so much. To have her on one of the most fun tracks on That! Feels Good! is amazing. I can’t wait for us to do this together live in the future! I know my fans are gonna go crazy about this, as am I. I still can’t quite believe we are on a track together and have done a bonkers video together. She is graceful, she is generous, she is pioneering, she is Róisín Murphy, and she is on “Freak Me Now”!

Meanwhile, Róisín Murphy says:

Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer. She’s truly beautiful, but she’s also very funny and never takes herself too seriously. We’ve been talking about working together for a while. When she sent me “Freak Me Now,” I just adored it and felt it was perfectly right for me to be on the song. We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video; it was fashion chaos!! Like a high-class jumble sale, behind the scenes. We laughed at our ridiculousness, and we were very silly all day! Just love her and loved everything about working with her.

The “Freak Me Now” video is out tomorrow, but you can hear the new version of the track below.

That! Feels Good! is out now on PMR/EMI.