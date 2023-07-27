Tom DeLonge Gloats Over UFO Congressional Testimony

Tom DeLonge has been all-in on UFOs and aliens for a long while now. He even heads up a company called To The Stars that purports to educate people on the existence of UFOs. Yesterday, former Air Force intelligence officer Major David Grusch testified in Congress and said that the government was concealing a “multi-decade” program that tracks and captures “unidentified aerial phenomena.” The most viral moment of the testimony came when Grusch said that “non-human biologics came from some of these discoveries.”

Grusch testified alongside two other retired Air Force members, Ryan Graves and David Fravor, who discussed their encounters with unexplained aircraft. In his statement to Congress, Fravor mentioned DeLonge and his To The Stars Academy.

“It was this organization that pressed the issue with leading Industry experts and USG officials, worked with Leslie Keane, Ralph Blumenthal and Helene Cooper to publish the articles in the NYT in Dec 2017 admitting the USG was looking at UAPs and removed the Stigma of the UFO topic which led to us being here today,” Fravor said in his remarks.

“Those articles opened a door for the Government and the public that cannot be closed,” Fravor continued. “It has led to an Interest from our elected officials who are not focused on ‘Little Green men’ but on figuring out what these craft are, where are they from, the technology they possess, and how do they operate.”

In light of the occasion, DeLonge has taken the opportunity to do a little bit of gloating. Over on his Instagram, he shared video of an interview he gave a couple decades ago in which he’s going on about aliens, and he also shared a graphic that reads: “Tom Was Right: Aliens F**king Exist.”

“The UFO Hearings today made history,” DeLonge wrote. “I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen.”

A couple weeks ago, back when Congress first announced that they would hold a hearing on UFOs, DeLonge had a message for the audience during a Blink-182 show: “I was right about UFOs, fuck you!”