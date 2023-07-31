Blackstreet Honored With Paterson, NJ Street

The R&B group Blackstreet were honored with their own street in Paterson, NJ this weekend. At a ceremony that took place on Friday, a stretch of road on Presidential Boulevard was renamed Blackstreet Boulevard.

“Words can not express the amount of joy we have at this moment,” the group posted in a statement on social media. “Having a street dedicated to us in our honor from the city we grew up in is beyond anything we would have imagined when we were kids.”

Dr. Lilisa Mimms, a councilwoman-at-large for Paterson, had this to say at the ceremony, per local news site Tap Into: “I believe in recognizing our local talent and giving them their flowers while they can smell them. Honoring our artists’ achievements and contributions is essential for preserving our city’s cultural heritage and inspiring future generations.”

Blackstreet put out four albums between 1994 and 2003. Their 1996 single “No Diggity” spent four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.