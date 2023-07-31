The Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers Theme Song From The Righteous Gemstones Didn’t Have To Go That Hard

If you feel a great sense of emptiness this morning, I understand, and I sympathize. I feel the same way. The third season of The Righteous Gemstones, Danny McBride’s wonderful HBO show, has reached its triumphant conclusion, and now we don’t get to look forward to the show anymore. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, but lord only knows when we’ll get to see it. This season has already given us a bounty of delights, including Sturgill Simpson’s stirring rendition of “All The Gold In California.” Last night, it gave us Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers.

Since the beginning of The Righteous Gemstones, Walton Goggins, perhaps our greatest living character actor, has been painting a masterpiece in his role as Uncle Baby Billy Freeman. All season, he’s been trying to sell his religious Family Feud-ripoff game show Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers, and I hope I’m not spoiling anything when I say that the show finally got to make its debut on last night’s season finale. You knew that was going to happen. You knew they weren’t going to leave us without the real Bible Bonkers. I won’t say how Baby Billy finally managed to get the show on the air, or what happened afterwards, but we did get to see Bible Bonkers, and it has a hell of a theme song.

Last night gave us the giddy spectacle of Walton Goggins, as Baby Billy, singing a ridiculously catchy Bible Bonkers theme songs while doing a choreographed dance, surrounded by breakdancers, as a live band plays. It’s really something. In a new Vulture interview, Goggins says, “It was euphoric. I can’t believe that I’m not doing Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers right now. I can’t believe it’s not my real job.” I know how he feels. I wish this was a real show. Watch it below.

Amazingly, this was not the only glorious musical number that Walton Goggins got to do on this Righteous Gemstones season. When Baby Billy made his grand entrance on this season, he was wearing an indescribable clamshell suit, singing Red Sovine’s gospel song “There’ll Come A Payday” poolside at a religious resort. Here’s that moment.

The soundtrack album for the third Righteous Gemstones season is out now, and it features an absurd 58 tracks, including Sturgill Simpson’s “All The Gold In California” and the hard-rockin’ theme song for the monster truck Redeemer. Stream it below.