Last year, the New York-based musician Carlos Hernandez, formerly of Ava Luna, released a new album under the name Carlos Truly, Not Mine. Since then, he’s released a record as a part of Sweet Dreams Nadine, alongside Nadia Hulett and Julian Fader, and today he’s back with a new one-off track of his own, the rubbery and skronking “Much 2 Much.”

Not to be too much of a bellyacher, but sometimes you just want to yell about it. I have trouble even pinning down one occurrence or image to carry the story here — we start off with a walk to the train, but maybe at some point I’ve taken a wrong turn and now I’m lost in corridors of pure anxiety. But look, you can dance to it, use it to cast a spell, wear it like an armor. That’s what I do. This song features production by Tony Seltzer, bass by Eva Lawitts and a guitar solo by Raz Robinson. Another reminder that teammates walk with us, and we shouldn’t be doing this all alone.

<a href="https://carlostruly.bandcamp.com/track/much-2-much">Much 2 Much by Carlos Truly</a>

TOUR DATES:

08/01 Seattle, WA @ High Dive

08/04 Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

08/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC

09/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

09/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

09/29 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

10/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/20 Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

10/21 Tallahassee, FL @ Square Mug Cafe

10/22 Jacksonville, FL @ Walrus

10/23 Gainesville, FL @ The Pearl

10/25 Roanoke, VA @ The Spot on Kirk

11/11 Washington, DC @ Quarry House

“Much 2 Much” is out now.