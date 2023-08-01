Carlos Truly – “Much 2 Much”
Last year, the New York-based musician Carlos Hernandez, formerly of Ava Luna, released a new album under the name Carlos Truly, Not Mine. Since then, he’s released a record as a part of Sweet Dreams Nadine, alongside Nadia Hulett and Julian Fader, and today he’s back with a new one-off track of his own, the rubbery and skronking “Much 2 Much.”
Not to be too much of a bellyacher, but sometimes you just want to yell about it. I have trouble even pinning down one occurrence or image to carry the story here — we start off with a walk to the train, but maybe at some point I’ve taken a wrong turn and now I’m lost in corridors of pure anxiety. But look, you can dance to it, use it to cast a spell, wear it like an armor. That’s what I do.
This song features production by Tony Seltzer, bass by Eva Lawitts and a guitar solo by Raz Robinson. Another reminder that teammates walk with us, and we shouldn’t be doing this all alone.
Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
08/01 Seattle, WA @ High Dive
08/04 Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
08/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC
09/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
09/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center
09/28 Chicago, IL @ Hideout
09/29 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer
10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
10/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/20 Birmingham, AL @ The Nick
10/21 Tallahassee, FL @ Square Mug Cafe
10/22 Jacksonville, FL @ Walrus
10/23 Gainesville, FL @ The Pearl
10/25 Roanoke, VA @ The Spot on Kirk
11/11 Washington, DC @ Quarry House
“Much 2 Much” is out now.