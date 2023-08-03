NewJeans Perform First US Concert At Lollapalooza, Debut At #1 On Albums Chart

K-pop wunderkinds NewJeans had their first-ever US performance at Lollapalooza earlier today. Partnering with Spotify, NewJeans’ Lollapalooza 2023 experience included a “Bunnyland” popup, which their website described as “a dedicated space packed with activities and prizes for fans.”

This comes on the heels of the quintet landing their first entry on the Billboard 200, where their second EP, the six-track Get Up, debuted at #1. They’re the second all-female group to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in less than a year, following BLACKPINK’s Born Pink last September.

Watch some fan-shot footage of NewJeans performing at Lollapalooza, which is going down through August 6 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

https://twitter.com/NEWJEANSGLOBAL/status/1687236743982907392

NEWJEANS GOT THE ENTIRE CROWD SINGING ALONG NEVER DENY THEIR IMPACT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/7i5gZhkFG6 — HURT SOTY 𓃹 (@hurtsaz) August 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/NEWJEANSGLOBAL/status/1687238668858048512