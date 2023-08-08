“Cha-Cha Slide” Creator DJ Casper Dead At 58

DJ Casper, aka Mr. C The Slide Man, the Chicago DJ and songwriter best known for his line dance smash “Cha-Cha Slide,” has died. According to ABC7, Casper died of liver and kidney cancer after first being diagnosed in 2016. He was 58.

Born Willie Perry Jr. in 1965, Casper gained his stage name by frequently wearing all white on stage. He created “Casper Slide Pt. 1,” the original version of the “Cha-Cha Slide,” for his nephew, who worked as a personal trainer at Bally Total Fitness. In 2000 he released “Casper Slide Pt. 2,” which started to get airplay from radio DJ Elroy Smith on Chicago’s WGCI and became a local sensation. It was eventually picked up by Universal Records, who helped popularize the song around the world.

DJ Casper toured extensively in support of “Cha-Cha Slide,” including dates with James Brown, and appeared as himself in an episode of Orange Is The New Black. His song is still a mainstay of weddings, sporting events, and other large public gatherings. “I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics,” Casper told ABC7 earlier this year. “It was something that everybody could do.”