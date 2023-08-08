Next month, the Chicago band Deeper are releasing a new album called Careful!, and they’ve shared a handful of songs from it so far: “Sub,” “Build A Bridge,” “Tele.” Today, they’re sharing another one, “Fame,” which the band said “is a sentimental favorite of ours – to us, it’s the sound of Careful!.” They went on:

It embodies the conversations in your mind after feeling you made a mistake, and the thoughts linger in your head afterward. The lyricism is built on repeated mantras, and the instrumentation builds the tension. This is the first song from the record that embodies a more experimental side we’re excited to showcase.

The concept for the video focuses on us being hunted by a mythical creature called a Wendigo. The Anishinaabe have a story of a giant cannibal called Wendigo that feeds solely on human flesh, blood, and bones, that grows every time it eats, but its hunger is never quenched. One becomes a Wendigo when they start leading an unbalanced life when they think only of themselves rather than their community. At its root, Wendigos represent selfishness and gluttony, which to the Anishinaabe are the worst human shortcomings.