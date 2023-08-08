Back in February, Bad Moves’ David Combs released a new track as Dim Wizard, “Ride The Vibe,” which featured the esteemed contributions of Jeff Rosenstock, Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, and Steve Ciolek (formerly of the Sidekicks and, more recently, superviolet). Today, Combs is back with another ripper of a single called “X-Games Mode” that comes with another stacked guest list: This time around Mike Krol and Ratboys are featured, and Tudzin also co-produced the track and played some bleeps and bloops.

“I was in a chaotic headspace,” Combs said. “I wanted to hear catchy riffs on overblown guitars. I wanted to hear distorted drums and I wanted it all compressed to a breaking point.” He continued:

But of course it was still lockdown times and I was jammin by myself into my computer, not really knowing what I was doing. Now, Illuminati Hotties’ 2020 record “Free IH” is in my opinion most brilliant in its most chaotic moments. I love the track “free4all,” a noisy freeform synth exploration sandwiched between Sarah Tudzin’s expertly crafted rock jams. So I asked Sarah if she wanted to co-write and produce another chaotic jam. A couple of zoom calls and one riff that came to me in a dream later, “X-Games Mode” was born. We needed our Players 1 and 2, so we called in two rock geniuses, Mike Krol and Julia Steiner (Ratboys). Graciously they each emailed us perfect vocal takes. Check.

Listen below.

<a href="https://dimwizard.bandcamp.com/track/x-games-mode-feat-mike-krol-ratboys">X-Games Mode (feat. Mike Krol, Ratboys) by Dim Wizard</a>

“X-Games Mode” is out now.