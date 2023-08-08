Travis Scott Announces His First Tour Since The Astroworld Disaster

In the past few years, Travis Scott has headlined a few festivals and played some one-off shows, but he hasn’t mounted a full-scale tour since his disastrous 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. At that show, a sudden crowd crush during Scott’s set led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Scott has been cleared of criminal charges from those Astroworld deaths, but he still faces many lawsuits. That’s apparently not enough to keep Scott off the road, since he’s just announced a massive tour of North American arenas and even a few stadiums.

Travis Scott recently released Utopia, his first album in five years, and it’s currently the #1 album in America, after notching up some of the year’s biggest first-week numbers. Last night, Scott performed at Rome’s Circus Maximus, an ancient chariot-racing site, and his show included a surprise appearance from Scott’s disgraced collaborator Kanye West. Now, Pitchfork reports that Scott’s tour, called Utopia Presents Circus Maximus, will start next month in Florida. It’ll mostly hit NBA-sized arenas, along with larger venues like New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. No opening acts have been announced. You can find the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center TX

11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Those insurance payments must be no joke.