Travis Scott Announces His First Tour Since The Astroworld Disaster
In the past few years, Travis Scott has headlined a few festivals and played some one-off shows, but he hasn’t mounted a full-scale tour since his disastrous 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. At that show, a sudden crowd crush during Scott’s set led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Scott has been cleared of criminal charges from those Astroworld deaths, but he still faces many lawsuits. That’s apparently not enough to keep Scott off the road, since he’s just announced a massive tour of North American arenas and even a few stadiums.
Travis Scott recently released Utopia, his first album in five years, and it’s currently the #1 album in America, after notching up some of the year’s biggest first-week numbers. Last night, Scott performed at Rome’s Circus Maximus, an ancient chariot-racing site, and his show included a surprise appearance from Scott’s disgraced collaborator Kanye West. Now, Pitchfork reports that Scott’s tour, called Utopia Presents Circus Maximus, will start next month in Florida. It’ll mostly hit NBA-sized arenas, along with larger venues like New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. No opening acts have been announced. You can find the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
9/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center TX
11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Those insurance payments must be no joke.