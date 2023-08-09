Later this week, the Swedish pop cult heroine Tove Lo will release the deluxe edition of Dirt Femme, the album that she dropped last year. The new Dirt Femme extended cut will include “Borderline” and “I Like U,” the two singles that Tove Lo released this year, and it’ll also feature “Elevator Eyes,” the brand-new song that just came out today.

“Elevator Eyes” has been part of Tove Lo’s live show — type that five times fast — for the past few weeks. She co-wrote and recorded the track with Joel Little, the New Zealand producer who famously served as Lorde’s prime collaborator on her debut album Pure Heroine. “Elevator Eyes” has the same kind of frisky, minimal groove that used to be one of Lorde’s trademarks, but Lorde has never written a song this horny.

On “Elevator Eyes,” Tove Lo sings about meeting a short-term hookup while on vacation, and the song gets its titles from the way this person’s eyes rove up and down Tove Lo’s body. Some of these lyrics are downright scandalous: “Go get a rubber/ No, nevermind that/ Cooked your boys in a jacuzzi/ Let’s risk it, it’s worth it.” Listen to the track below.

Dirt Femme (Extended Cut) is out 8/11 on Tove Lo’s own Pretty Swede label. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Tove Lo here.