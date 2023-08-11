Tory Lanez Reacts To Prison Sentence: “I Refuse To Apologize For Something That I Did Not Do”

Eight months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday. Tonight, he shared a statement reacting to the sentence and addressing his supporters, who refer to themselves as the Umbrellas. Regarding the notion that he was apologizing when he took responsibility for his actions in court this week, Lanez wrote, “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

The rest of the message was mostly about resilience in the face of adversity and Lanez’s gratitude for his supporters. You can read the full text of the statement below.