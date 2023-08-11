Tory Lanez Reacts To Prison Sentence: “I Refuse To Apologize For Something That I Did Not Do”
Eight months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday. Tonight, he shared a statement reacting to the sentence and addressing his supporters, who refer to themselves as the Umbrellas. Regarding the notion that he was apologizing when he took responsibility for his actions in court this week, Lanez wrote, “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”
The rest of the message was mostly about resilience in the face of adversity and Lanez’s gratitude for his supporters. You can read the full text of the statement below.
To The Umbrellas,
I have never let a hard time intimidate me
I will never never let no jail time eliminate me
Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.
This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That’s it.
In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.
I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting until I come out victorious.
Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support.
See you soon.