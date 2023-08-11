Watch Youth Lagoon Cover Virginia Astley’s “Over The Edge Of The World”

The cult-favorite British singer-songwriter Virginia Astley came up in the era of early-’80s punk and new wave, but she found her voice by making gorgeously narcotic, blissed-out neo-folk. Two years ago, Caroline Polachek teamed up with UK musician Lauren Auder to cover Astley’s song “Some Small Hope.” Now, Youth Lagoon has played a Virginia Astley cover of his own.

Earlier this year, Trevor Powers brought back his formerly-retired Youth Lagoon project and released the impressive album Heaven Is A Junkyard. In a brand-new live-in-studio session for SiriusXM, Powers and his backing band played the recent single “Idaho Alien,” and they also covered “Over The Edge Of The World,” a still and fragile song that Virginia Astley originally released on her 1996 album Had I The Heavens.

The Youth Lagoon cover of “Over The Edge Of The World” has its own eerie atmosphere, and it’s mostly built on the artfully quiet sounds of piano and slide guitar, with some ominous bass in there, too. Below, check out Youth Lagoon’s performances of “Over The Edge Of The World” and “Idaho Alien,” as well as the original Virginia Astley song.

Heaven Is A Junkyard is out now on Fat Possum.