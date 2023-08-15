Carissa’s Wierd member Jenn Champion has been making pulsing alternative pop music for a while now, after she started putting out albums under her own moniker following Cool Choices, her last release as S. Jenn Champion’s most recent album was 2018’s Single Rider, and she has a new full-length ready to go. The Last Night Of Sadness will be out in October, and she’s introducing it with “Famous.”

“As an artist sometimes it feels like fame and success are used interchangeably and over the course of my career in music I’ve seen how fame can bring with it all this money and opportunity but is also a gilded cage,” she said in a statement. “This song is one that just came to me on a run one morning as I looked out over the city and I had to pull out my phone and start writing. I’ve gone through a reset of my priorities in the last few years and this song and this album are about the journey through existential dread that has me where I am now.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Famous”

02 “Graves”

03 “28”

04 “Good News Bad News (we’re all gonna die)”

05 “Love Song (think about it)”

06 “Think About It (the turn)”

07 “Millionaires Interlude”

08 “Millionaires” (Feat. Murder Dice)

09 “Well Played”

10 “Breathing”

11 “Jessica”

12 “Happy Birthday”

The Last Night Of Sadness is out 10/13 via Gay Forever. Pre-order it