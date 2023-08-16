Our Artist Portraits From Outside Lands 2023

Outside Lands threw its 15th festival in San Francisco over the weekend and Stereogum was on hand to watch sets from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Father John Misty, Alex G, Megan Thee Stallion, Taper’s Choice, and many more. Conan O’Brien was spotted checking out Alvvays, Michael Bublé became an honorary Foo Fighter, driverless taxis caused chaos outside of Golden Gate Park, and we wrangled some of the event’s most exciting performers for exclusive photo portraits. Check out Lindsey Blane’s pics of Alvvays, aespa, Wednesday, Samia, TOPS, NIKI, Nation Of Language, Soccer Mommy, Joy Oladokun, and Cigarettes After Sex (with fan) below.