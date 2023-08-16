Superchunk Announce Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B​-​Sides & Strays 2007​–​2023

Superchunk are the rare band whose reunion output arguably topped the quality of their original run. When the North Carolina indie rock legends got back together in the late aughts after nearly a decade of semi-hiatus, they went on an absolute tear, releasing phenomenal albums every few years and remaining a force on the road. The band is not breaking up, but with the recent departure of longtime drummer Jon Wurster, it feels like a good time to take stock of that second stretch. Superchunk must think so, too, because they’re releasing a new compilation of singles and rarities from the past 16 years.

Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B​-​Sides & Strays 2007​–​2023 explains its premise right there in the title. It’s the band’s fourth singles comp, and precedent suggests it will rule. So does “Sunny Brixton,” the hard-charging track the band is sharing today along with the announcement.

Some words from Merge Records on this release:

In the tradition of Superchunk singles compilations, Misfits & Mistakes houses non-album tracks, demos, and cover songs culled from 7-inches, compilations, and previously internet-exclusive artifacts. Featuring extensive liner notes by Mac McCaughan (with additional notes from Laura Ballance), the collection tells the story of each release, from why they chose to cover songs by The Misfits, The Cure, Destiny’s Child, and Bananarama, to working with collaborators like Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee), Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s), Eleanor Friedberger, Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley (Teenage Fanclub), and more!

Hear “Sunny Brixton” below.

.@superchunk are happy to announce 'Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007–2023,' out Oct 27! 💥 Watch below to see some of the feat. tracks! Available to stream now is “Sunny Brixton" and you can pre-order here: https://t.co/EOGCjpMrAm#superchunk #mergerecords pic.twitter.com/Xwtfw0w9aN — Merge Records (@mergerecords) August 16, 2023

TRACKLIST:

01 “Learned To Surf”

02 “Misfits & Mistakes”

03 “Screw It Up”

04 “Knock Knock Knock”

05 “Learned To Surf (Acoustic Demo)”

06 “In Between Days”

07 “Crossed Wires (Single Version)”

08 “Blinders (Fast Version)”

09 “February Punk”

10 “Digging For Something (Acoustic Demo)”

11 “Horror Business”

12 “Sunny Brixton”

13 “Bad Influence”

14 “Where Eagles Dare”

15 “This Summer”

16 “Cruel Summer”

17 “Void”

18 “Faith”

19 “I Hate History”

20 “Glue”

21 “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo”

22 “Sunset Arcade”

23 “White Screen”

24 “Breaking Down (Acoustic)”

25 “Children In Heat”

26 “Say My Name”

27 “Good Morning”

28 “I Don’t Feel Young”

29 “Free Money (Live)” (Feat. Eleanor Friedberger)

30 “Oh Oh I Love Her So (Live)” (Feat. Eleanor Friedberger)

31 “Up Against The Wall”

32 “Break The Glass”

33 “Mad World”

34 “Child’s Christmas In Wales”

35 “Break The Glass (Acoustic)”

36 “What A Time To Be Alive (Acoustic)”

37 “Erasure (Acoustic)”

38 “Our Work Is Done”

39 “Total Eclipse”

40 “Bum My Trip”

41 “Can’t Stop The World”

42 “Political Song For Michael Jackson To Sing”

43 “There’s A Ghost”

44 “Alice”

45 “Endless Summer”

46 “When I Laugh”

47 “Everything Hurts”

48 “Making A Break”

49 “Group Sex” (Feat. Jane Wiedlin)

50 “Blinders”

Misfits & Mistakes is out 10/27 on Merge. Pre-order it here.