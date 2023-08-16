Wolves In The Throne Room, masters of mystic black metal from the Pacific Northwest, have been making music for 20 years, and they are still capable of conjuring vast, intense feelings. Two years ago, the band released Primordial Arcana, their seventh studio album, and it was fucking awesome. Today, they’ve announced plans for a new EP called Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge, and there’s no reason to believe that this one won’t also be awesome.

The Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EP reportedly starts off with Wolves In The Throne Room’s grand-scale black metal before venturing off into atmospheric industrial and dark ambient. You can hear some of that adventurousness at work in the new track “Twin Mouthed Spring.” It’s extremely short by this band’s standards — less than five minutes — but it packs a lot in there, moving from mountaintop pummel to gorgeously gothed-out interludes. The band’s founding drummer Cedar Serpent returns to play some lovely acoustic guitar. In a press release, Cedar Serpent says, “his song travels to a deep wellspring of passion and creativity. Themes from Celtic Mythology are pulled apart and remade.”

Wolves In The Throne Room have also announced a big fall tour with Blackbraid, Gaerea, and Hoaxed. Below, check out “Twin Mouthed Spring,” the Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beholden To Clan”

02 “Twin Mouthed Spring”

03 “Initiates Of The White Hart”

04 “Crown Of Stone”

TOUR DATES:

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

10/05 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

10/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch *

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

10/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club *

10/13 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft *

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore *

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

10/24 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *

* with Blackbraid, Gaerea, & Hoaxed

The Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EP is out 9/29 on Relapse.