Watch A Teaser For The New Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Voiced By The Movie’s Cast

News August 16, 2023 1:05 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that a Scott Pilgrim anime series featuring the movie’s original cast was in development at the streaming service. Today, a teaser trailer was released for the show, which has a premiere date now: November 17.

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and more will reprise their roles in the series. One of the show’s executive producers is Edgar Wright, the director of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. The series comes from animation studio Science SARU and was directed by Abel Góngora, and was co-written by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the graphic novel it’s based on, and BenDavid Grabinski.

Here’s the teaser:

