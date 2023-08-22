Kim Gordon Is Having A Closet Sale In LA This Weekend

Nobody on the ’90s alt-rock landscape looked more consistently fly than Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. For that matter, nobody on the present-day alt-rock landscape looks more consistently fly than Kim Gordon, no longer of Sonic Youth. Gordon was a fashionista back in the day when challenging guitar-rock and fashion barely ever intersected, and she founded the X-Girl clothing line in 1993. So when Gordon announces that she’s selling her old clothes, people will absolutely show up.

Earlier this year, Kim Gordon’s old friend Chloë Sevigny — first seen walking the runway in Sonic Youth’s “Sugar Kane” video — held a closet sale in Los Angeles, and it became a big event. Something similar seems likely to happen this Sunday, when Gordon holds her own closet sale, raising money for the Downtown Women’s Center.

Kim Gordon’s closet sale goes down this Sunday, from 10AM to 2PM, at Submission Beauty in LA. The stylist Christina Turner is hosting. If you’re in LA and you’re roughly the same size as Kim Gordon, you should go buy some shit.

Come On, the new EP from Kim Gordon’s duo Body/Head, is out now on Open Mouth Records/Three Lobed Recordings.