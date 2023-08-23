The Alchemist & Earl Sweatshirt Tease Voir Dire, Announce London Event

Longtime collaborators Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist appear to be working on something new. On Tuesday, the Alchemist posted what appeared to be a tracklist on Instagram with the title Voir Dire. The tracklist showed 11 songs with titles such as “27 Braids” and “Mac Deuce,” as well as a blurred-out guest feature. A fan also pointed to a link on Earl Sweatshirt‘s website that asks users to find the titles of songs and figure out “when did Al start snitching.” Another part of the link gave coordinates to the Jazz Cafe in London.

Along with a tracklist, the Alchemist also shared a show poster with details directing fans to the Jazz Cafe on August 25. Today, the producer confirmed that he and Earl are planning a Voir Dire-themed performance on Friday. Conveniently, Earl Sweatshirt will have just wrapped a headlining performance at the nearby KOKO venue — the final stop of a four-date tour celebrating Doris‘ 10-year anniversary.

Check out an audio preview from the Alchemist, too.