Danger Mouse & Jemini – “Born Again”

New Music August 24, 2023 4:29 PM By Chris DeVille

Danger Mouse & Jemini – “Born Again”

New Music August 24, 2023 4:29 PM By Chris DeVille

Long before Danger Mouse was a go-to producer for rock bands like the Black Keys and Parquet Courts and rappers like Black Thought and A$AP Rocky, quite a while before he and Cee-Lo Green struck gold with Gnarls Barkley, and even a little bit before he made a name for himself with the Beatles/Jay-Z mashup record The Grey Album, he gained critical accolades for Ghetto Pop Life, his 2003 album with the rapper Jemini. Immediately after that record’s release, the duo started work on a second LP called Born Again, but it was ultimately shelved. This Friday — about seven and a half hours after this post goes live — the whole album will be released for the first time. But first, after sharing “Brooklyn Bazquiat” early in the month, they’ve dropped Born Again’s title track as one last teaser. Listen below.

Born Again is out 8/25 on Lex.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

2 days ago 0

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, & J Balvin Drop Scooter Braun Management; Justin Bieber Denies He’s Leaving Too

4 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest