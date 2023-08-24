Long before Danger Mouse was a go-to producer for rock bands like the Black Keys and Parquet Courts and rappers like Black Thought and A$AP Rocky, quite a while before he and Cee-Lo Green struck gold with Gnarls Barkley, and even a little bit before he made a name for himself with the Beatles/Jay-Z mashup record The Grey Album, he gained critical accolades for Ghetto Pop Life, his 2003 album with the rapper Jemini. Immediately after that record’s release, the duo started work on a second LP called Born Again, but it was ultimately shelved. This Friday — about seven and a half hours after this post goes live — the whole album will be released for the first time. But first, after sharing “Brooklyn Bazquiat” early in the month, they’ve dropped Born Again’s title track as one last teaser. Listen below.

Born Again is out 8/25 on Lex.