SZA Shares “Snooze” Video Featuring Justin Bieber And A Preview Of New Song “OD”

“Kill Bill” was the first breakout hit from SZA’s S.O.S., but “Snooze” has been working its way up the chart too. SZA is capitalizing on the song’s momentum with a new music video today featuring Justin Bieber, who may be in the market for new management.

Directed by Bradley Calder and SZA (credited here as Sol├ína), the “Snooze” video features scenes of SZA and Bieber hanging out on a mattress, smoking. There are other flirtatious scenes with actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino and one in which Benny Blanco eats french fries off SZA’s backside. At the end, she does a lap dance for an android. Then we get a section of the new unreleased song she included with her “Snooze” teasers, which is reportedly called “OD.”

Don’t sleep on this one, folks!

S.O.S. is out now on Top Dawg/RCA.