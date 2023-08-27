Brandon Flowers Says He’s Scrapped New Killers Album Halfway Through

On Friday, the Killers released a synthy, Hot Fuss-sounding new song titled “Your Side Of Town.” It was intended to be on a new Killers album, but turns out the band have since scrapped it, as discussed in a new profile with The Times. “Halfway through recording I realized, ‘I can’t do this,'” singer Brandon Flowers says. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in,” he continues. “The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

Flowers also addresses the recent incident in Georgia (which is partially occupied by Russia), when he invited a Russian fan to the stage. After asking where the fan was from (Flowers didn’t initially realize the fan was from Russia — inviting audience members onstage is a foundational part of their live act), Flowers asked the booing crowd if the man was not their “brother.”

“I had to calm an impossible situation,” he told The Times. “We want our concerts to be communal and I had no idea words I was taught my entire life to represent a unity of the human family could be taken as being pro-Russian occupation. We’re sad how this played out.”

Check out the full interview here.