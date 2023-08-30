Jlin – “Paradigm”

New Music August 30, 2023 9:28 AM By James Rettig

Jlin – “Paradigm”

New Music August 30, 2023 9:28 AM By James Rettig

At the end of September, Jlin is releasing a new mini-album, Perspective, an extension of her collaboration with the Chicago ensemble Third Coast Percussion and choreographers Wayne McGregor and Kyle Abraham — a project that saw Jlin shortlisted as a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music. She introduced it with the single “Fourth Perspective” back in July, and today she’s sharing “Paradigm” from it, a frenetic and constantly moving composition. Check it out below.

Perspective is out 9/29 via Planet Mu.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

7 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Zach Bryan Zach Bryan

6 days ago 0

Polo G And His Brother Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault Charges After Police Raid

7 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest