At the end of September, Jlin is releasing a new mini-album, Perspective, an extension of her collaboration with the Chicago ensemble Third Coast Percussion and choreographers Wayne McGregor and Kyle Abraham — a project that saw Jlin shortlisted as a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music. She introduced it with the single “Fourth Perspective” back in July, and today she’s sharing “Paradigm” from it, a frenetic and constantly moving composition. Check it out below.

<a href="https://jlin.bandcamp.com/album/perspective">Perspective by Jlin</a>

Perspective is out 9/29 via Planet Mu.