Ellie Goulding Says “Face Is Intact” After Pyro Close Call At Victorious Festival

Joe Maher/Getty Images

News August 30, 2023 2:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Ellie Goulding Says “Face Is Intact” After Pyro Close Call At Victorious Festival

Joe Maher/Getty Images

News August 30, 2023 2:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Something scary happened during Ellie Goulding’s set Sunday at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. While Goulding was singing her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle,” a firework shot up from the stage and grazed the front of her body. In footage of the incident, Goulding appears flustered but carries on performing, having seemingly escaped physical harm. Now she has offered a statement about the incident on her Instagram story.

“To those asking I am ok!” Goulding writes. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”

A video clip of the pyro near-miss is viewable below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

7 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Zach Bryan Zach Bryan

6 days ago 0

Polo G And His Brother Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault Charges After Police Raid

7 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest