Ellie Goulding Says “Face Is Intact” After Pyro Close Call At Victorious Festival

Something scary happened during Ellie Goulding’s set Sunday at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. While Goulding was singing her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle,” a firework shot up from the stage and grazed the front of her body. In footage of the incident, Goulding appears flustered but carries on performing, having seemingly escaped physical harm. Now she has offered a statement about the incident on her Instagram story.

“To those asking I am ok!” Goulding writes. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”

A video clip of the pyro near-miss is viewable below.