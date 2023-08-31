NSYNC Tease Reunion Single For New Trolls Movie

It’s been a long time since all five members of the world-conquering boy band *NSYNC did anything together. Justin Timberlake left the group behind for his massively successful solo career in the early ’00s, and the other members have talked about how they always expected him to come back. It finally happened in 2013, when all five members of *NSYNC reunited as part of Justin Timberlake’s performance when the was given the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. In 2016, all of them showed up when they got a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. In 2019, the non-Timberlake members joined Ariana Grande as surprise guests during her headlining Coachella set, but that probably doesn’t count. Now, we might be getting a new *NSYNC song, and it might be part of a dang Trolls movie.

Justin Timberlake’s cultural relevance has been going through a rough patch lately, but he’s got himself a steady gig as the voice of Branch, the lead character in the animated Trolls franchise. (Timberlake’s last #1 hit was “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” which he recorded for the first Trolls movie in 2016.) This fall, Timberlake will be in the third Trolls film, which is called Trolls Band Together and which will apparently have something to do with boy bands. The voice cast includes fellow musicians Camila Cabello, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, RuPaul, Anderson .Paak, and both members of Icona Pop.

Recently, a bunch of Trolls Band Together movie posters have been up in New York, and they feature the first letter of the *NSYNC logo, as well as a QR code. If you scan the code, it takes you to this site. When you click on “play,” you hear a whistling hook that repeats on a loop until you click “pause,” close the tab, or impale your skull on the nearest sharp object. This TikTok points out that those QR codes were hastily covered up, so they’re doing a real guerrilla-marketing thing here.

@miketaylornyc The plot thickens: Posters in NYC tease new music from *NSYNC for @DreamWorks Trolls & link to a potential snippet of a new song #TakeYouToABetterPlace #NSync takeyoutoabetterplace.com @Justin Timberlake @JC_Chasez ♬ original sound – Mike Taylor

If this is an actual new *NSYNC song, it’ll be the first since 2001, or I guess technically since Nelly appeared on the “Girlfriend” remix in 2002. Also, I regret to inform you that the Trolls Band Together trailer features someone speaking this line: “We’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to me, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: the backstreets.”

Trolls Band Together arrives in theaters 11/17. We can’t get the new Dune movie until next year, but we get this.