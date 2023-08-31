50 Cent Facing Charges After Hurling Mic Into The Crowd, Hitting A Power 106 Host In The Head

50 Cent is in trouble after throwing a broken microphone into the crowd during a Wednesday performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, on this leg of his Final Lap tour, the rapper was handed several mics that didn’t work, and as he walked onstage to join YG, he threw one, hitting a woman in the head.

In the aftermath, TMZ learned from “a source connected to 50” that the woman wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area, but turns out that the woman in question was Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. So it makes total sense that she’d be standing in a “restricted” area near the stage.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” 50 Cent’s lawyer told TMZ.

Monegain filed a police report Wednesday night. According to law enforcement, Monegain says 50 Cent looked “directly at her” prior to throwing the mic, which led her to believe that he knew she was there. Monegain went to the hospital with a laceration on her head, and photos soon surfaced on Instagram showing her injuries.