On Friday, the experimental folk artist Anjimile Chithambo will follow his 2020 album Giver Taker with his new LP The King. We’ve already posted the title track, “Father,” and “Animal.” Now, with the album release looming, Anjimile has also shared the new song “Black Hole.” It’s a stark, dramatic piece of work. Over ominous drones and clanking percussion, Anjimile sings about the celestial mysteries of love in an angelic, operatic whoop. Listen below.

The King is out 9/8 on 4AD.

