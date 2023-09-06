At the end of the month, Molly Burch is releasing a new album, Daydreamer. She’s shared “Physical” and “Unconditional” from it so far, and today she’s putting out a third single, “Tattoo,” which features backing vocals from Luna Li.

“I wrote this song for my best friend Lena who passed away when we were 19,” Burch said. “She was truly the most special person I’ve ever known. It’s hard to describe her. She was the most fearless, daring person who did anything for a laugh.” She continued:

For example, on our senior year scavenger hunt she got a teacher’s name tattoo’d on her ass. That isn’t the tattoo I’m referring to on this song, though. Before she passed she got a symbol on her breast bone that meant ‘no fear.’ After she passed I decided to get the same tattoo in the same place so I would always have her close to my heart and remember to not be afraid. I wrote this song for her because Daydreamer is about my relationship to music and she was the first person I played music with. I hope it does her justice. For the music video, I collaborated with Lena’s sister Mia –who I am deeply close with. We wanted to show footage of Lena and paint a picture of what she was like. We added in public domain footage of nature and visuals that reminded us of her. The line in the song ‘I wanna tell you it’s okay, even though it’s crazy, you wouldn’t believe it, I think you would hate it’ refers to how much she’s missed since she’s passed. Social media, climate disasters — as much as I wish she was here today, I think she would have had a really hard time with modern life. She had a severely sensitive soul. I added footage of wildfires, earthquakes, and water pollution to represent what I was saying with this line. I hope this song reaches people who have experienced great loss and can be a comfort to them. I share this with love.

Watch and listen below.

Daydreamer is out 9/29 via Captured Tracks.