NYC May Take Action Against Avant Gardner Team For Overselling Electric Zoo

Avant Gardner is a New York-based live events promoter specializing in EDM. They run the Brooklyn Mirage concert venue and produce Electric Zoo, which means they’re not having the best year. For one thing, there have been several abductions outside Brooklyn Mirage this summer, which isn’t necessarily Avant Gardner’s fault but obviously isn’t great. And then there was the drama with Electric Zoo, which quite possibly is the promoter’s fault.

Electric Zoo took place last weekend on Randall’s Island and was an absolute mess. The fest canceled Friday because the main stage was not yet constructed. It delayed entry on Saturday as their team rushed to finish the stage. Finally, EZoo closed its gates early on Sunday after reaching capacity, with many paying ticketholders stranded outside and about 1,500 people crashing the gates.

As Gothamist reports, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at an NYPD briefing Tuesday that the city will take action against Avant Gardner for its mismanagement of the festival. The NYPD estimated that EZoo oversold its 42,500-person capacity by 7,000 on Sunday. Gothamist adds that Avant Gardner has a history of overselling Brooklyn Mirage by 33% as well.

“It’s unfortunate that the organizers wanted to turn our city into a zoo, and we were not going to allow that to happen,” Adams said. “And we will be dealing with them in the next few days based on their behavior and actions.” Avant Gardner released a statement in response: “The vast majority of Electric Zoo attendees had a great experience, but our job is to make sure everyone’s experience is phenomenal. We’ll be working closely with our partners to review the planning and execution of the event from start to finish.”

Meanwhile EZoo organizers told Billboard that the first day of the festival was canceled not because of an unfinished stage but because NYC did not issue the necessary permits in time, despite EZoo applying for them “well in advance.” Unnamed touring industry sources disputed that claim, telling Billboard that EZoo’s failure to pay vendors last year resulted in a shortage of industry professionals willing to work at the festival this year, which in turn led to the stage not passing inspection Friday.