Country Festival Stagecoach Will Feature Post Malone, Nickelback, And Wiz Khalifa In 2024

Country music is having a moment, sometimes even in ways that have nothing to do with the culture war. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time is 2023’s biggest album, Zach Bryan currently sits atop both the album and singles charts (the latter in partnership with Kacey Musgraves), and the last four #1 songs in America have been country songs. The stage is set for Stagecoach, the massive Goldenvoice country festival that takes place every spring at the same site as Coachella, to celebrate the genre’s commercial dominance.

They’ve decided to do so in 2024 by booking a range of acts that are country-adjacent at best. Next year’s Stagecoach lineup is out today, and it includes Post Malone (who is at least doing a set of country covers), Diplo (who has been crashing the country party for a few years now), Nickelback, Wiz Khalifa, the Beach Boys, and Leon Bridges. Granted, they’ve also booked Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church to headline, plus a mix of country newcomers and veterans including Willie Nelson & Family, Jelly Roll, Dwight Yoakam, Bailey Zimmerman, Elle King, Nate Smith, Hardy, Clint Black, Ernest, Pam Tillis, Maddie & Tae, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Hailey Whitters, and more.

Stagecoach 2024 will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 26-28. Ticket info is available here. Check out the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Allison Russell

Ashley Cooke

Asleep at the Wheel

Bailey Zimmerman

Ben Burgess

Brittney Spencer

Carin León

Casey Barnes

Charles Wesley Godwin

Charley Crockett

Clint Black

Diplo

Drayton Farley

Dwight Yoakam

Dylan Schneider

Elle King

Eric Church

ERNEST

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Josh Abbott Band

Josh Ross

Kassi Valazza

Katie Pruitt

Kylie Morgan

Lauren Watkins

Leon Bridges

Lola Kirke

Luke Grimes

Maddie & Tae

Megan Moroney

Miko Marks

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Nickelback

Pam Tillis

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)

Sam Barber

Shane Smith & The Saints

Tanner Adell

Tenille Townes

The Beach Boys

The War and Treaty

Trampled by Turtles

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willie Jones

Willie Nelson & Family

Wiz Khalifa

Wyatt Flores

Zach Top