Country Festival Stagecoach Will Feature Post Malone, Nickelback, And Wiz Khalifa In 2024
Country music is having a moment, sometimes even in ways that have nothing to do with the culture war. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time is 2023’s biggest album, Zach Bryan currently sits atop both the album and singles charts (the latter in partnership with Kacey Musgraves), and the last four #1 songs in America have been country songs. The stage is set for Stagecoach, the massive Goldenvoice country festival that takes place every spring at the same site as Coachella, to celebrate the genre’s commercial dominance.
They’ve decided to do so in 2024 by booking a range of acts that are country-adjacent at best. Next year’s Stagecoach lineup is out today, and it includes Post Malone (who is at least doing a set of country covers), Diplo (who has been crashing the country party for a few years now), Nickelback, Wiz Khalifa, the Beach Boys, and Leon Bridges. Granted, they’ve also booked Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church to headline, plus a mix of country newcomers and veterans including Willie Nelson & Family, Jelly Roll, Dwight Yoakam, Bailey Zimmerman, Elle King, Nate Smith, Hardy, Clint Black, Ernest, Pam Tillis, Maddie & Tae, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Hailey Whitters, and more.
Stagecoach 2024 will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 26-28. Ticket info is available here. Check out the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Allison Russell
Ashley Cooke
Asleep at the Wheel
Bailey Zimmerman
Ben Burgess
Brittney Spencer
Carin León
Casey Barnes
Charles Wesley Godwin
Charley Crockett
Clint Black
Diplo
Drayton Farley
Dwight Yoakam
Dylan Schneider
Elle King
Eric Church
ERNEST
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Josh Abbott Band
Josh Ross
Kassi Valazza
Katie Pruitt
Kylie Morgan
Lauren Watkins
Leon Bridges
Lola Kirke
Luke Grimes
Maddie & Tae
Megan Moroney
Miko Marks
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Nate Smith
Nickelback
Pam Tillis
Paul Cauthen
Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)
Sam Barber
Shane Smith & The Saints
Tanner Adell
Tenille Townes
The Beach Boys
The War and Treaty
Trampled by Turtles
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willie Jones
Willie Nelson & Family
Wiz Khalifa
Wyatt Flores
Zach Top