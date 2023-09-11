Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo reunited with his former band Suicidal Tendencies when they opened for Metallica on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Trujillo came out to perform “I Saw Your Mommy,” a track that appeared on the band’s 1983 debut album and that Trujillo re-recorded with the group while he was in the band between 1989 and 1995. Trujillo has been Metallica’s bassist since 2003.

Metallica’s show in Arizona was rescheduled for Saturday night after being postponed earlier this month when James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19, which is why Suicidal Tendencies stepped in as openers. Tye Trujillo, Robert’s son, is the band’s current touring bassist.

