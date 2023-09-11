Watch Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reunite With Suicidal Tendencies In Glendale

News September 11, 2023 1:18 PM By James Rettig

Watch Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reunite With Suicidal Tendencies In Glendale

News September 11, 2023 1:18 PM By James Rettig

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo reunited with his former band Suicidal Tendencies when they opened for Metallica on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Trujillo came out to perform “I Saw Your Mommy,” a track that appeared on the band’s 1983 debut album and that Trujillo re-recorded with the group while he was in the band between 1989 and 1995. Trujillo has been Metallica’s bassist since 2003.

Metallica’s show in Arizona was rescheduled for Saturday night after being postponed earlier this month when James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19, which is why Suicidal Tendencies stepped in as openers. Tye Trujillo, Robert’s son, is the band’s current touring bassist.

Watch video below.

Beto O’Rourke was in attendance at that Metallica show:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

3 days ago 0

Liza Anne – “Shania Twain Is Making Me Cry”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest