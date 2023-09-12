Big Ears Announces 2024 Lineup With Adrianne Lenker, Digable Planets, Herbie Hancock, & More

Big Ears Festival is set return to Knoxville, Tennessee, next year from March 21 through 24. Just-announced headliners include the Herbie Hancock, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Laurie Anderson, Fred Frith, Unwound, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Molly Tuttle, Digable Planets, Samora Pinderhughes, Fatoumata Diawara, and Son Rompe Pera.

Additional highlights include: King Britt curating a 14-artist Blacktronika program featuring Armand Hammer, MAVI, Roc Marciano, and others.

Also, Nonesuch Records will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with performances by Brad Mehldau, Caroline Shaw, Darcy James Argue, Mary Halvorson, Davóne Tines, Sam Amidon, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Yasmin Williams, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, and Molly Tuttle, and Robin Holcomb, among others. Jazz performers also include Charles Lloyd, Jason Moran, and Dave Holland, Trio Mediæval singing Hildegard von Bingen, JG Thirlwell, Elliot Sharp, Sally Gates, Kassa Overall, Jlin, and Ash Fure.

The full lineup is here or listed in the above poster. Head to the festival website for ticketing info.