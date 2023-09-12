Pendant – “PCM”

Pendant – “PCM”

New Music September 12, 2023 10:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Chris Adams, former leader of the noisy band Never Again, now makes impossible-to-categorize music under the name Pendant. Last year, Pendant released Harp, his first album on Saddle Creek. Today, he’s followed that LP with a new standalone single called “PCM.”

“PCM” stands for “Pendant Club Music,” and Chris Adams says that the song is his “tribute to the club.” It’s a skittering, pulsing electronic jam that never pledges allegiance to any particular dance subgenre. Instead, Adams weaves together hiccuping samples, hammering high-BPM drums, and wispy and heavily treated vocals. It’s an outsider take on dance that reminds me of Pictureplane and Purity Ring at the same damn time.

Adams says, “I set out to make something fast, emotional, and free, with a crushing sub. I hope the euphoria I feel when I am dancing in a disgusting nightclub is injected somewhere in this song. That was my only goal.” Check it out below.

“PCM” is out now on Saddle Creek.

