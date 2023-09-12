Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn releases his own grand, vulnerable emo anthems under the name Gay Meat, and he’s just followed up his 2022 EP Bed Of Every with a new 7″ single. Earlier this summer, around the time that he moved from North Carolina to Chicago, Kuehn shared “Lychee Ice,” the A-side from that 7″. Today, the record is out, and we get to hear the B-side.

This is one of those cases where we should throw out out assumption that the B-side is the inferior throwaway song. If anything, the new Gay Meat song “Not Even Sadness” sounds bigger and more powerful than “Lychee Ice.” On “Not Even Sadness,” Karl Kuehn turns depression and longing into a huge, cathartic singalong. The lyrics are incisive and specific and profoundly unhappy, but the majesty of that chorus is universal. Check it out below.

“Lychee Ice” b/w “Not Even Sadness” is out now on Self Aware Records.