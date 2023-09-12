Gay Meat – “Not Even Sadness”

New Music September 12, 2023 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Gay Meat – “Not Even Sadness”

New Music September 12, 2023 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn releases his own grand, vulnerable emo anthems under the name Gay Meat, and he’s just followed up his 2022 EP Bed Of Every with a new 7″ single. Earlier this summer, around the time that he moved from North Carolina to Chicago, Kuehn shared “Lychee Ice,” the A-side from that 7″. Today, the record is out, and we get to hear the B-side.

This is one of those cases where we should throw out out assumption that the B-side is the inferior throwaway song. If anything, the new Gay Meat song “Not Even Sadness” sounds bigger and more powerful than “Lychee Ice.” On “Not Even Sadness,” Karl Kuehn turns depression and longing into a huge, cathartic singalong. The lyrics are incisive and specific and profoundly unhappy, but the majesty of that chorus is universal. Check it out below.

“Lychee Ice” b/w “Not Even Sadness” is out now on Self Aware Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

4 days ago 0

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

4 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest