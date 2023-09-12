Sons Of Kemet – “The Junglist”

Sons Of Kemet – “The Junglist”

New Music September 12, 2023 10:51 AM By James Rettig

The British jazz group Sons Of Kemet disbanded last year when they announced a series of farewell shows and noted that they were “closing this chapter of the band’s life,” presumably so its members could focus on the other projects that they’re involved in. That doesn’t preclude them from archive releases, though, and today they’re putting out a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album, Burn, which came out on September 9, 2013. Included on the tracklist is the previously unreleased track “The Junglist,” which you can check out below.

The Burn 10th anniversary edition is out now via Shabaka Hutchings’ Native Rebel Recordings.

