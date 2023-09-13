VMAs: Watch Doja Cat Perform Scarlet Medley

Yesterday, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” became the first #1 rap song on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than a year. In about a week, she’ll release the new album Scarlet, which features “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” and “Attention.” Tonight, at the 2023 MTV VMAs, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, a skirt-suit-clad Doja Cat performed a Scarlet medley, including “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and “Demons.”

Doja is up for five awards this year, including Video Of The Year for “Attention,” Artist Of The Year, Best Collaboration for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone, Best Direction Cinematography for “Attention,” and Best Art Direction for for “Attention.”

Early tonight, Doja Cat announced her album tracklist, which has no features. Check that out and her performance below.

