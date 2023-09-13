Watch Pavement Play “Loretta’s Scars” For The First Time In 13 Years

News September 13, 2023 1:03 PM By Chris DeVille

Pavement returned to Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday for the second of four straight nights. The band has played dozens of shows since getting back together last year, but they still managed to treat the Brooklyn revelers to some tunes they haven’t played during this reunion. The encore began with “Maybe Maybe” from the band’s 1989 debut EP Slay Tracks: 1933–1969, which hasn’t been in a Pavement setlist since 1997. They immediately followed that with Slanted And Enchanted stunner “Loretta’s Scars,” performing it for the first time since their 2010 reunion. Footage of “Maybe Maybe” hasn’t manifested online yet (we’ll update if it does), but you can check out “Loretta’s Scars” video below.

