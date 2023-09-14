Anthony Pirog Announces New Album Feat. John Frusciante, Andy Summers, Nels Cline, & More

Guitarist, composer, and loops experimenter Anthony Pirog, whom you may know as a member of the Messthetics along with ex-Fugazi members Joe Lally and Brendan Canty, has announced a new album, Nepenthe Series Vol. 1, out November 10. It features a myriad of good guest spots, including collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante, the Police’s Andy Summers, Wilco’s Nels Cline, composer Brandon Ross, wife Janel Leppin, and Luke Stewart. Accompanying today’s announcement is a lead single, “Ripples Of Light,” which features Cline.

“It’s exciting that this was even possible,” Pirog says of the collaborative project. “I thought I’d ask and everyone said yes. I could have just improvised over every track but I tried to take the time and create something that I felt was worth listening to.”

Listen to “Ripples Of Light” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ripples of Light” (Feat. Nels Cline)

02 “Aurora” (Feat. John Frusciante)

03 “Dense Blazing Star” (Feat. Luke Stewart)

04 “Inflorescence” (Feat. Andy Summers)

05 “Glowing Gesture” (Feat. Janel Leppin)

06 “Bernal Heights”

07 “Cirrus” (Feat. Brandon Ross)

08 “Night Winds” (Feat. Wendy Eisenberg)

09 “The Eternal River” (Feat. Ryan Ferreira)

Nepenthe Series Vol. 1 is out 11/10 via Otherly Love.